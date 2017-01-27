Police: Tulsa man claims he shot, killed stepson in self-defense

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating a domestic dispute that claimed the life of a man.

Police were called to a home in a historic neighborhood in west Tulsa after neighbors called 911 to report a shooting on Thursday evening.

Officers say a 76-year-old man shot and killed his stepson during a confrontation at the home.

According to FOX 23, the man told investigators that his stepson beat him and had a knife, so he shot him in self-defense.

So far, no arrests have been made.