× Report: Joe Mixon Did Not Receive First Round Draft Grade

USA Today reported on Friday OU running back Joe Mixon did not receive a first round grade from the NFL’s college advisory committee, as he claimed in an interview shortly after declaring for the NFL Draft in early January.

The report says Oklahoma never submitted Mixon for the draft grade, which evaluates players to help them determine if they want to turn pro early or stay in college.

The report says Mixon’s attorney, Peter Schaffer, admits Mixon did not receive a grade, but the feedback he received from NFL scouts was Mixon was first round talent.

Schaffer was quoted in the article as saying, “I’ve since been able to confirm that with a number of teams — that from a talent evaluation perspective, he has a first-round grade,” Schaffer said. “Some teams have him as the top running back, second running back, third running back on their board.

“Whether when he was asked the question he understood or distinguished between what it means by the committee … I believe that he was 100% telling the truth, because I’ve confirmed it with multiple teams.”

The report says each school can submit five players’ names to the advisory committee, and they receive one of three grades: potential first round, potential second round, or neither, in effect, advising them to return to school.

Mixon’s potential NFL Draft status is a subject of great debate.

Mixon’s talent is undeniable, but he’s been a controversial figure for the Sooners since the July 2014 incident in Norman in which he punched a woman in the face.

Mixon was suspended from the team for one year, and the video of the incident was released to the public for the first time in late December.

The NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Philadelphia.