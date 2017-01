× Semi-truck rollover on I-35 near Tecumseh Rd. is blocking traffic

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – A semi-truck rollover accident in Cleveland County is blocking traffic on I-35.

Around 1:45 p.m. Friday, a semi-truck traveling northbound on I-35 just north of Tecumseh Rd. rolled over after an accident.

Both of the northbound lanes in the area are shut down until crews can clear the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.