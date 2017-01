Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Letter of Intent Signing Day is Wednesday, February 1, the day high school football players will sign on the dotted line for the college of their choice.

How those signing classes turn out won't be known for a few years.

Each year, KFOR looks back at the signing classes for OU and OSU from four years before.

The 2013 signing classes for the Sooners and Cowboys were very solid, and a big reason why both programs have been successful the last four seasons.

Brian Brinkley has the report.