Oklahoma men's basketball coach Lon Kruger will face one of his former schools when the Sooners host Florida at 1:00 Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Kruger coached at Florida from 1990 to 1996, leading the Gators to the Final Four in 1994.

He even coached the Gators to a win over Oklahoma in the 1995 All-College Classic in the Myriad in Oklahoma City.

Kruger's team upset OU 76-72 in overtime on December 30, 1995.