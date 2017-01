Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma freshman forward Kristian Doolittle is feeling more confident in his offensive game, but it took some prodding from his head coach to make it happen.

Doolittle has been encouraged by head coach Lon Kruger to shoot more.

It paid off on Monday night in a loss to Texas, as Doolittle scored a career high 29 points.

Doolittle and the Sooners will host Florida on Saturday at 1:00 pm in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.