Students from one Oklahoma school recognized for bringing joy to children with life-threatening diseases

WAYNE, Okla. - A lot of good things are happening in our schools across the state.

In Wayne, Okla., students are working overtime to give back to their community.

A group of dedicated students at Wayne High School meet twice a week for a program called "Caps For Kids."

Every week, the students think of an idea for a cap and get to work.

When they are done, the caps are sent to Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City to bring a little joy and comfort to young patients with life-threatening diseases.

McDonald's, which sponsor's KFOR's What's Right With Our Schools, heard about the work the Wayne students are doing and wanted to recognize the students for their hard work.

The students were presented with a check in the amount of $600.

