Teen tycoon debuts beauty balm on national network

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - "Hey Leslie, I have your retail pack. I have the tinted balms and then also the body balms are down there."

It's a typical day for Margo Gianos after creating a recipe for success.

"I was always very entrepreneurial, and I was coming up with things to sell and make, but when I was 11 I thought of lip balm, so I just started playing around in my kitchen and started selling it in school and things took off from there,” Margo said.

Margo is now 16 and her "Honestly Margo" products are sold in hundreds of stores nationwide.

They're also all natural, which is the foundation for creating it.

"When I was making these a long time ago, I was 11 and so I couldn't really wear makeup yet, but I wanted something that was like beauty related, but I also wanted it to be healthy because so many things are bad for us these days,” Margo said.

Always at her side is her mother, who is also her employee, making her daughter the boss.

"It's a trick of balance and knowing where our boundaries are between mother daughter, boss employee, business partners and friends, but it's fun,” Mother Irene Gianos said.

It's hard work-- but this Casady teen relishes it.

"Homework and studying and my classes get really overwhelming, and I have to figure out a time to manage both and prioritize and what comes first, my company or school."

On Monday, Margo will step up to the next level-- she will featured on the TLC series reality show "Kid Tycoons."

"I think it's going to be super fun. I'm a little anxious I haven't seen it yet, but I think it's going to be awesome,” Margo said.

A beauty balm that could be a life-time calling.

"Hopefully when I grow up I will still be doing Honestly Margo."

Kid Tycoons featuring Margo will air this Monday night at 9 p.m. on TLC.