They weren’t ‘born in a barn’ but these Cashion, Oklahoma kids wrestle in one.

CASHION, OKLAHOMA -- When the sun goes down on most farms and ranches in Oklahoma it's time to put the tractors in the barn, but the opposite is true for this building west of town.

Casey Edgeman and Jake McKeever park the John Deeres outside at least once a week so their kids can roll out the big mat and start wrestling practice.

"We kind of worked our way around and made it happen out here," says Coach Edgeman.

Not long ago they were just two guys at church.

They'd reminisce about their own wrestling glory days and wish there was a local program for their own boys.

One day they just decided to start one themselves.

"One thing led to another," says Edgeman. "It was like a big bang. We decided, 'let's do it."

So where to practice?

They called around for a while.

Then somebody else at church sold them on his big shed.

The borrowed mat came from Piedmont and suddenly Cashion had its own independent wrestling club.

"We actually planned on 6 to 8 kids," says Coach McKeever. "When we showed up the first day there were 18 kids."

They range in age from 4 to 10.

All the new Cashion kids compete as novices.

But they're getting better.

Parents like Greg Davis think it's kind of tough to wrestle in a barn.

"I think it adds to the nostalgia if you want to call it that," he says. "It's been a good thing."

Truth be told everyone in this room relishes the idea of a start like this; the rough and ready, frontier, raw-boned edge that only wrestling in a barn can give you.

Some day they hope to wrestle in an actual school, but, then again, someday the 'original barn wrasslers' might look back on how they started and say it game them just the edge they needed.

The Cashion Wrestling Team competed in their first ever state tournament in January of 2017.

They dream is to introduce a wrestling program in the Cashion Public Schools.