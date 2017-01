Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter had surgery on Friday to repair a fractured right forearm he suffered on Thursday night.

Kanter injured his arm slamming his hand down on a chair on the Thunder bench.

The Thunder issued a statement saying they will re-evalauate Kanter's injury in four weeks, but he's expected to miss six to eight weeks with the injury.

After the game on Thursday night, the Thunder players reacted to the loss of Kanter.