OKLAHOMA CITY – Employees at an Oklahoma City high school arrived at school on Friday to find that vandals had left their mark on the building.

On Friday morning, employees at Douglass High School discovered spray paint on the bricks, signs and doors around the school.

While some of the graffiti contained graphic language, other portions appear to be linked to a rival school.

So far, there’s no word on whether or not any suspects have been identified in the case.