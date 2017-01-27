Video: OKC Thunder’s Enes Kanter fractures forearm after punching chair

OKLAHOMA CITY – Enes Kanter fractured his forearm during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s win over the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night.

Kanter’s injury didn’t even happen during game action.

During a timeout in the second quarter, Kanter punched a chair, fracturing his forearm.

Enes Kanter exits game after punching chair; per @TheVertical 'there's a fear' of a fractured right handhttps://t.co/GX5oPndXOh pic.twitter.com/eW9T4LVkgX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2017

According to ESPN, the Thunder center quickly went back to the locker room for x-rays, which confirmed the injury.

“It’s tough, man, especially to do it the way he did it, it’s very unfortunate,” Russell Westbrook said after the Thunder’s 109-89 win over the Mavericks. “He’s a strong man, and he’ll be back better.

Something like that, bro, he didn’t mean to do it, obviously,” Steven Adams said, according to ESPN. “It was just one of those really frustrating times and just happened to do what he did. He’s already really hard on himself, like no one else can be as hard on Enes as he is on himself. He’s probably just feeling so under the weather, just feel bad for him. But still a good man, give him some time, and he’ll be back.”

At this time, there is no timetable for Kanter’s return.

Sources told ESPN the injury could cause him to miss up to two months.