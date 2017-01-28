‘Bring her home safe,’ Family pleads for return of missing teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - The words are still shocking to Trista Ford, remembering when her mom told her her little sister was gone.

"It broke my heart," she said, holding back tears.

Her mom, Charity Brewer, continued.

"We just want her home safe," she said. "Haley, you're not in trouble, baby, please just come home. I can't eat. I can't sleep. I need you. I need to know that you're okay."

Haley Ruth Ford, 15, has been missing since Wednesday night. Her mom threw back the covers on her bed and found a basketball and pillows in her daughter's place.

Del City police say Haley is with Guy Wallace, 21, with whom she was romantically involved, despite his troubled past of which she was likely unaware.

"We believe he may have a criminal record," said Del City Police Maj. Jody Suit. "He's a convicted felon. He may have charges pending out of Georgia or Florida for sexual crimes, child molestation charges of some type."

Since disappearing, Haley Ford has had little contact with her family, which has been monitoring her social media pages and trying to communicate by phone.

"This is like the worst nightmare a parent can have not knowing where their kid is and not being home safe in bed being here with you," said Brewer. "I'm scared my baby's innocence is being taken away and there's nothing I can do. I just need her home."

Ford met Wallace when he was dating another member of the family, said Mecca Nail, Ford's stepmom.

"He's just a very bad character," she told NewsChannel 4, before addressing Wallace directly. "Be a man, clear your name, let us know where she's at. If she's with you, drop her off somewhere safe."

Haley Ford currently has dark brown hair and is 5'7", weighing 135 pounds.

Del City police believe the pair may be headed for San Antonio. Anyone with information is asked to call 677-2443.