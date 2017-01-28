× Driver crashes stolen vehicle into two homes in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two homes were left damaged Saturday morning after a driver crashed their vehicle into both of them.

Police say they received a call around 9:00 a.m. of a reported stolen vehicle spotted on S.W. 29th and Robinson.

A pursuit began when the vehicle was seen, but ended quickly when the driver crashed into the houses along S.W. 31st and S. Ollie Ave.

The vehicle was destroyed in the crash.

The driver took off after the accident but was caught in the area, and is now in custody.

Police say the driver did suffer a head injury.

People were inside the houses at the time, but there were no reports of injuries.