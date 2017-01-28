EXCLUSIVE: Trae Young Talks All Star Games, College Choices & More

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norman North senior basketball star Trae Young recently sat down with KFOR sports to discuss becoming just the ninth Oklahoman to be named a McDonald's All-American in the game's 40 year history, and more.

The game takes place March 29, 2017 inside the United Center in Chicago.

Young tells us that he has narrowed his college choices down to just three schools, but wouldn't say which three.

His last updated finalist list was Washington, Texas Tech, Kentucky, Kansas, OSU and OU.

Oklahoma's top rated high school senior basketball player also was recently named to the Jordan Brand Classic, one of the country's other prestigious high school basketball all-star games.

Check out the video above to hear the full conversation.