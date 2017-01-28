× Forte Breaks OSU Record as Cowboys Remember the Ten

An emotional day in Stillwater ended on a high note. The Cowboys cruised to a 99-71 win over Arkansas on a day they remembered the ten lives lost just over 16 years ago in the OSU men’s basketball plane crash.

Phil Forte made history in the route too. He broke Keiton Page’s career record for three pointers made at the school. Forte buried his fourth and final three in the 2nd half which gave him 300 for his career. Forte finished with 18 points.

The Cowboys never trailed in the game. Five players finishing in double figures including Jeffrey Carroll who led OSU with 20.

Davon Dillard added a career high 10 points, all of it coming in the first half.

Lucas N’Guessan added six with a couple of acrobatic dunks.

OSU has now won three straight games and return to conference play Monday as they face Oklahoma on the road in Bedlam.