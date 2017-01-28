High fire danger expected through breezy, sunny weekend

A dry pattern continues across Oklahoma through this weekend and actually through most of next week!

We continue in a northwest flow pattern this weekend which means… clear, cold nights and chilly, breezy afternoons.

I’m expecting temperatures in the 40s and 50s for your Saturday afternoon but gradually rising into the 50s to lower 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Breezy northwest winds both Saturday and Sunday will make it feel brisk out there and also keeps the fire danger on the high side.

Our next cold front arrives Monday night and ahead of this front southwest winds will boost temps to near 70 again Monday afternoon!

The warm temps, dry air and breezy southwest winds will increase the fire danger again for Monday.

No real cold air behind this front but temps will cool down as we go through next week with highs 50s and 40s.

Some low rain chances show up later next week and into next weekend but no major storm systems or significant arctic surges showing up any time soon!