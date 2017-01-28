× Motorcycle accident on I-35 leaves one person dead

OKLAHOMA CITY – A motorcycle accident on I-35 claimed the life of one person Saturday afternoon.

It happened near I-35 and Wilshire around 1:00 p.m.

The motorcyclist and another vehicle were both traveling southbound on the interstate.

It is unsure what exactly caused the crash, but authorities say the motorcyclist lost control and crashed.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes most of the afternoon, but are now open.

Nobody else was injured.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating.