New Tostitos bag that acts as ‘breathalyzer’ causing controversy

The Superbowl is right around the corner, so Tostitos is launching a new chip bag in hopes you party safely.

But is it reliable? Many police departments say, don’t do it.

The limited edition bag for the chip company called “Party Safe” is supposed to double as a breathalyzer.

The purpose is to discourage drunk driving, and will even give those with alcohol on their breath, a $10 Uber code on the day of the game.

The company says it comes with a sensor, that when breathed into, will turn red if alcohol is detected, and green if it’s not.

As cool as the idea may sound, many law enforcements say, it isn’t worth the risk. And you shouldn’t have to breathe into a bag to determine if you’re okay to drive.

Next Sunday, first person to show us their chip bag saying they shouldn’t drive but they are driving anyways gets a free breathalyzer test! — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 27, 2017

The Lawrence Police Department in Kansas also spoke out saying, “If you have to blow into a Tostitos bag to know if you’re intoxicated, for the love of all that is holy, DO NOT DRIVE.”

Always makes plans ahead of time if you plan to drink.