Oklahoma town hires female police officer for first time ever

VIAN, Okla. - A small town in eastern Oklahoma has now hired a female police officer for the first time ever.

Officer Lindsey Green, 23, began working in law enforcement in Adair County, before moving to Vian in Sequoyah County.

"I was working at Adair County Sheriff's Office for maybe a year and a half and after the sheriff's election, we lost. So, I was looking for a new job. So, I went to Vian and they hired me up there," Green said. "It's an honor. You know? I really don't look at it as a big deal for the fact, you know most towns do have female police officers, but I guess Vian has never had one."

Green also spends her time helping out on a dairy farm, and as a volunteer firefighter, according to KFSM.

"I don't get treated any different than the guys basically. We're all one team," Green said. "We all have the same mission, go home at night and protect what we can."

The 23-year-old said she has a message for women who are thinking about entering law enforcement.

"It's kind of neat. You know, to get an opportunity to show what we can do, that we can do the same thing a man can do," Green said. "Don't be intimidated by it. Take life by the horns and go."