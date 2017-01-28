OU Throttled by Florida in Norman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There have been ups and downs for Lon Kruger's Sooners this season, but they might've hit the biggest downer they've faced in 2017.

Oklahoma was handed a 84-52 beating at the hands of Florida. One of the programs Lon Kruger helped launch. It's the thrid worst home loss in school history. It's also the worst since 1922.

The Sooners are now on a three game losing streak.

Rashard Odomes led the Sooners with 13 points, freshman Kameron McGusty added ten. Other than that, no Sooners finished in double figures. Oklahoma went one of 16 from beyond the arc, the shot a dismal 27 percent for the game.

Jordan Woodard went 0-7 from the field and played just 14 minutes.

Kevarrius Hays dropped a game high 20 points to help the 25th ranked Gators prevail. He was one of four players in double figures for Florida.

Next up for the Sooners, they play host to Oklahoma State in Bedlam on Monday, January 30th.