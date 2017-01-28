× Owner, finance manager of Oklahoma car lot sentenced in fraud case

OKLAHOMA CITY – The owner and finance manager of a used car lot have been sentenced to a total of six years in prison after pleading guilty last year to their roles in a 2014 bank fraud case.

Williams owned Lindsey Street Motors in Norman and Butz was the finance manager.

Federal prosecutors say Timothy Jay Williams and Stephen L. Butz were sentenced this week.

Williams was sentenced to 41 months; Butz got 31 months.

They were also ordered to pay more than $1.2 million in restitution.

Prosecutors say the men they obtained a line of credit from The Bank of Union in return for granting the bank a secured interest in all used cars, proceeds and other products.

But authorities say the men didn’t use sales proceeds to repay the bank and instead obtained duplicate vehicle titles for car buyers without notifying the bank.