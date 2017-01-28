Student captures heartwarming moment between officers and homeless man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Miss. - A woman in Kansas City caught a heartwarming moment on camera as two Kansas City police officers help a homeless man.

“The police officers turned on their lights,” said student Olivia Simpson, who was running errands in the area with her sister. “We`re like, ‘What`s going on?’ So we were kind of intrigued and we watched.”

Simpson told WDAF the officers first pulled over under the bridge, and then exited their vehicle.

“We saw the police officer give the homeless man warm socks,” Simpson said.

“He was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’” Simpson said of the homeless man’s reaction. “Like, we see the gestures and he just kind… you could tell that he was really touched, so it touched us too.”

That's when Simpson pulled out her phone and took a picture of what was happening.

“We thought that was really cool and it really made our day,” she said. “We had already had a long day, so it was nice to see police doing nice things for people.”

Simpson said with all the hatred she has seen lately, she felt the need to give back.

“I just felt so warm inside. It just made me feel like I need to give back in a certain way, whether it`s paying for someone`s food in a drive-thru, or something along those lines. So it definitely made me feel good to see that," she said.

“We need to spread the love, people,” Simpson said, “and we need work together as a community. Kansas City is a special place and we need to embrace it.”

A police department spokeswoman told WDAF that officers work with organizations to help provide to those in need.