Waves of fun at the Oklahoma City Annual Boat Show

OKLAHOMA CITY – Families are making a big splash at the 2017 Oklahoma City Annual Boat Show at the State Fair Park.

Oklahoma has more than 200 lakes and dams, which means there are plenty of opportunities to use a boat.

The family friendly event showcases speed boats and bass boats to pontoon boats and all kinds of flotation devices. There really is something for everyone!

The 4Warn Storm Team’s Damien Lodes was on hand to greet visitors and sign autographs.

Visitors loved playing “Spin To Win” for a free prize.

The 2017 Annual OKC Boat Show continues through Sunday and tickets are available to the public.