Woman hides meth worth $2.6 million in gas tank

AUSTIN, Tex. - Police in Austin made a big bust earlier this week.
According to KDAF, a woman was taking 65 pounds of meth to Dallas.
Police say they pulled her over on I-35 after she kept swerving in her lane.
When officers asked if they could look inside the vehicle, she said yes.
That's when drug dogs were brought in and they became interested near the gas tank.
A partition with the 65 pounds of liquid meth inside the gas tank was discovered by a mechanic per the police department.
Officials say that's worth about $2.6 million on the street.