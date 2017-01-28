Woman hides meth worth $2.6 million in gas tank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Tex. - Police in Austin made a big bust earlier this week.

According to KDAF, a woman was taking 65 pounds of meth to Dallas.

Police say they pulled her over on I-35 after she kept swerving in her lane.

When officers asked if they could look inside the vehicle, she said yes.

APD press conference regarding seizure of $2.6 million of liquid meth https://t.co/14HikYv3k9 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) January 25, 2017

That's when drug dogs were brought in and they became interested near the gas tank.

A partition with the 65 pounds of liquid meth inside the gas tank was discovered by a mechanic per the police department.

Officials say that's worth about $2.6 million on the street.