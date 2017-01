× Crews respond to grass fire in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – Crews are responding to a grass fire in Grady County.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. Sunday near Pocasset.

Crews said between 600 to 1,000 acres have been burned.

The fire is currently approximately 3 miles long and half a mile wide.

There are reportedly about 10 fire departments on scene.

There are no reports of any injuries or damages at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.