× Crews respond to rollover accident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding to a rollover accident in Oklahoma City.

The accident was reported at 12:35 p.m. Sunday on the westbound ramp of the Kilpatrick Turnpike onto southbound Hefner Parkway.

Crews said the ramp was shut down for around an hour and a half.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.