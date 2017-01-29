× Midwest City police investigating triple murder

Midwest City, Okla — Midwest City police are investigating a reported triple murder.

Oklahoma City police assisted the department this morning using Air One searching for a suspect or suspects.

We do know the main area of the search was near S.E. 15th and Midwest Boulevard overnight.

Midwest City police will not confirm the crime or where it happened, saying because of the ‘circumstance’.

The department is expected to respond to our report this morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.