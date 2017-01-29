Mild temps, fire danger continue across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – After a stretch of some not so nice weekend weather conditions, finally a decent one!

The only issues will be the fire weather threat with the breezy winds, dry conditions and mild temps.

Expecting plenty of sunny skies for your Sunday, breezy northwest winds but milder temps.

Highs today should reach the lower 60s in Oklahoma City.

Tonight, mainly clear skies, light winds with cold 20s and 30s.

On Monday, temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s with the fire danger even higher!

Next ‘dry’ cold front comes in Tuesday, but the cooler air is lagging behind the front.

Still expecting 60s on Tuesday with cooler 50s and 40s, as we go through the middle and later parts of this week.

Still don’t see any major storm systems or big cold blasts heading our direction any time soon.

But, winter’s probably not over yet.

Usually, the January thaw is followed by the February freeze!