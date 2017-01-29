Police investigate triple homicide in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Police are investigating a triple homicide in Midwest City.
The homicide was reported around 8:45 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 500 block of E. Babb.
Police said a 911 caller told them “something bad” happened at the house.
Upon arrival, they reportedly found three males dead inside.
Police said they are searching for a suspect and this was not a random act.
A press conference was held around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to release more detailed information and the suspect’s description.
At the conference, police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Ramon Pugh.
The victims were also identified as 51-year-old Terrence Jackson, 39-year-old Donielle Gregory and 39-year-old Darrel Barksdale.
Police said Pugh is armed, dangerous and a threat to society.
They reportedly do not have a motive at this time.
If you have any information, contact police.