Police investigate triple homicide in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Police are investigating a triple homicide in Midwest City.

The homicide was reported around 8:45 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 500 block of E. Babb.

Police said a 911 caller told them “something bad” happened at the house.

Upon arrival, they reportedly found three males dead inside.

Police said they are searching for a suspect and this was not a random act.

A press conference was held around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to release more detailed information and the suspect’s description.

At the conference, police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Ramon Pugh.

The victims were also identified as 51-year-old Terrence Jackson, 39-year-old Donielle Gregory and 39-year-old Darrel Barksdale.

 

Police said Pugh is armed, dangerous and a threat to society.

They reportedly do not have a motive at this time.

If you have any information, contact police.

