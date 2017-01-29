× Police investigate triple homicide in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Police are investigating a triple homicide in Midwest City.

The homicide was reported around 8:45 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 500 block of E. Babb.

Police said a 911 caller told them “something bad” happened at the house.

Upon arrival, they reportedly found three males dead inside.

.@MidwestCityPD is investigating a triple homicide from last night. Officers found 3 dead inside a house. @kfor — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) January 29, 2017

Police said they are searching for a suspect and this was not a random act.

A press conference was held around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to release more detailed information and the suspect’s description.

.@MidwestCityPD does not believe this was random. Officers have a suspect. More at a 2:30 press conference. Livestream on @kfor .com — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) January 29, 2017

At the conference, police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Ramon Pugh.

This is the man @MidwestCityPD are looking for: Ramon Rocha Pugh. Wanted for 1st triple homicide in MWC history. @kfor pic.twitter.com/ckO72HtfVm — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) January 29, 2017

The victims were also identified as 51-year-old Terrence Jackson, 39-year-old Donielle Gregory and 39-year-old Darrel Barksdale.

3 victims:

Terrence Laval Jackson, 51

Donielle Gregory, 39

Derrel Lyn Barksdale Jr., 39

All found with gunshot wounds.@kfor — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) January 29, 2017

Police said Pugh is armed, dangerous and a threat to society.

They reportedly do not have a motive at this time.

If you have any information, contact police.

35.449506 -97.396702