3 arrested after allegedly attacking Oklahoma County deputy in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three young men are facing an array of charges related to an attack on a sheriff’s deputy in Bricktown.

Investigators say 18-year-old Cody Davis, 22-year-old Quinton Edwards and 22-year-old Traiveon Shepard were all taken into custody on an array of charges after allegedly attacking an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy.

On Jan. 29, officers say they were called to a fight in front of the Hampton Inn and Suites along Sheridan Ave.

When they arrived, police say they say a man fall to the ground and spotted Edwards allegedly kicking and stomping the victim in the torso.

The arrest affidavit claims that officers also saw Shepard standing nearby, adding that it looks like he kicked the victim at least once. However, they say he appeared to be yelling and instigating the others.

When the victim was finally able to get to his feet, the officers noted that he was wearing an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department uniform and pulled his service weapon.

At that point, the alleged suspects scattered. Officers were eventually able to catch up to them and take them into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told investigators that he was trying to break up a fight outside of the hotel when Davis allegedly punched him from behind, causing him to fall.

Once he was on the ground, the victim says that Edwards and possibly Shepard kicked him multiple times.

Davis was arrested on complaints of assault and battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest, assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

Edwards was arrested on complaints of assault and battery on a peace officer, assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

Shepard was arrested on complaints of assault and battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.