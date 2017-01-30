30 pounds of cocaine discovered on American Airlines plane at Tulsa maintenance center

TULSA, Okla. – A twist of fate led authorities to more than 30 pounds of cocaine hidden inside an American Airlines plane.

While workers in Tulsa were performing routine maintenance on a plane, FOX 23 reports that they stumbled upon the drugs and called the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say had it not been for a change of plans, the drugs never would have been discovered by the crew in Tulsa.

“This plane actually came from Bogota and landed in Miami, and got picked up on the computer system for routine maintenance. And usually that happens in Miami, and they were overloaded and that’s when it got here,” said Mike Moore, with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

The drugs were confiscated, and American Airlines has launched an investigation.