Cooking with Kyle: Making that quick, delicious Super Bowl dip

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Super Bowl is just around the corner, so you’ll want something to bring to that watch party.

This is a quick, inexpensive, addictive dip. It may be made 24 hours in advance, but may also be thrown together just before serving. Perfect for the last-minute Super Bowl gathering- serve with chips, crackers or vegetables.

Recipe:

16oz Cream Cheese, softened

3 T fresh lime juice

3 T Chipotle Salsa OR 3 T minced Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce

1 C corn

1 C black beans, cooked and rinsed

Pinch salt

3 T minced fresh cilantro, plus some for garnish

Using a mixer, whip cream cheese until fluffy. Add lime juice and chipotle; mix until thoroughly blended. Fold in corn, beans and cilantro. Place in serving container and garnish with additional cilantro. May be served cold, at room temperature or warm.