Cowboys End Sooners' Reign And Win Bedlam In Norman

A back and forth Bedlam battle in Lloyd Noble Center came down to the final few seconds, and with a final score of 68-66, Oklahoma State won Bedlam, ending the Sooners’ seven-game win streak in the series

Oklahoma led 66-65 with 24 seconds on the clock. Off a Sooners turnover, Jawun Evans missed a layup, but teammate Jeffrey Carroll was there for the rebound and kicked the ball out to Phil Forte. Oklahoma State’s all time three point scorer drained the game winning triple to put OSU up 68-66. With nine seconds left in the game, the Sooners were unable to respond.

With Oklahoma leading 36-35 at the start of the second period, the Cowboys came out of the locker room to take control. A 18-7 run gave OSU a 10 point lead, but the Sooners responded with a push to make the score 60-58 with just over five minutes left on the clock.

Ultimately, turnovers and the inability to close out the game proved to be the Sooners demise.

The Pokes have now won their last four games. Jawun Evans led the Cowboys with 24 points. Norman North alum, Lindy Waters had a solid homecoming with 11 points, shooting 3-3 from downtown.

The Sooners were led by Kameron McGusty who put up 22 points, however the freshman also had four turnovers, one which proved costly in the final minute of action. Oklahoma has lost their last four games in a row.