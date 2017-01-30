Crews respond to large wildfire near Crescent

CRESCENT, Okla. – Crews are responding to a large wildfire northeast of Crescent.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Crews said between 50 to 60 acres have already been burned.

There are no reports of any injuries or damages at this time.

Crews said there’s no word on what caused the fire yet.

There are reportedly about seven fire departments on scene.

The fire danger is expected to be high the next few days across Oklahoma.

Fire Danger Extreme Today will ease back with weather changes later in the week. Tracking. Mike Morgan KFOR-TV pic.twitter.com/A4xrHw5veH — KFOR (@kfor) January 30, 2017

@Chopper4Jon is tracking a 40-45 acre grassfire on the Logan/Garfield County line. The fire danger is high! 🔥4:57PM @kfor #okwx pic.twitter.com/MdwbdQsI4G — Emily Sutton (@emilyrsutton) January 30, 2017

Earlier Monday, fires were also reported in Yukon and Alex.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.