Crews respond to large wildfire near Crescent

CRESCENT, Okla. – Crews are responding to a large wildfire northeast of Crescent.
The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Crews said between 50 to 60 acres have already been burned.
There are no reports of any injuries or damages at this time.
Crews said there’s no word on what caused the fire yet.
There are reportedly about seven fire departments on scene.
The fire danger is expected to be high the next few days across Oklahoma.
Earlier Monday, fires were also reported in Yukon and Alex.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
35.952543 -97.594768