Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Kiowa

KIOWA, Okla. – Authorities in Kiowa are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, a Kiowa officer made a traffic stop in the 700 block of Hwy 69, near the Sinclair gas station.

While the alleged suspect was being patted down, the officer reportedly felt a gun in his coat pocket.

Investigators allege the suspect began to struggle and tried to grab the gun from his pocket.

After telling the man to stop, the officer reportedly shot the man.

So far, the man’s name hasn’t been released.

Now, the Kiowa Police Department and the OSBI is investigating the deadly shooting.

The district attorney will determine if the shooting was justified.