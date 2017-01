× Fire crews extinguish large grass fire in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. РFire crews have extinguished a large grass fire in Yukon.

A grass fire broke out near Wilshire Blvd. and Richland Rd. Monday afternoon.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

