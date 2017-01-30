× Fired Guthrie officer says it is time for the city to pay up

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Following a judge’s decision last week, a former Guthrie police officer is asking for the City of Guthrie to admit defeat.

Former Guthrie Lt. Mark Bruning was fired from the Guthrie Police Department more than three years ago after he arrested his wife’s ex-husband after the Mumford and Sons concert in September of 2013.

The department claimed he was terminated for abuse of power.

An arbitrator determined that Bruning should have been suspended for six months, but not fired.

The City of Guthrie appealed that decision to district court, where the judge upheld the arbitrator’s decision.

The city then appealed to the Court of Civil Appeals who agreed with the district judge.

Bruning’s attorney, Scott Adams, says the city has spent close to half a million dollars of taxpayers’ money fighting the arbitrator’s decision.

The city has not indicated if they will appeal to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.