Firefighters on scene of grass fire in Alex

ALEX, Okla. – Firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire in Alex.

Officials say a grass fire sparked in Alex, Okla. Monday afternoon.

So far, the fire has destroyed about 60 to 70 acres, KFOR’s Jon Welsh reports.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

It doesn’t appear the fire is threatening any homes right now.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

Several grass fires broke out across Oklahoma Monday, including one in Yukon, Pocasset and Rush Springs.

Fire dangers is expected to be high throughout the week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.