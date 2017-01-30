× Jury recommends life sentence for Oklahoma man accused in 14-year-old’s death

TULSA, Okla. – A jury has recommended that a Tulsa man be sentenced to life in prison after finding him guilty in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl during an attempted robbery on a local highway three years ago.

Jurors on Friday found Travis Murphy Lozada guilty of first-degree felony murder, attempted robbery with a firearm and conspiracy.

They recommended life sentences for the murder and robbery convictions and the 10-year maximum for the conspiracy count.

The Tulsa World reports that Lozada was one of three men facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 14-year-old April Montano in 2014.

Lozada is scheduled to be sentenced next week.