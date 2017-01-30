Monday will feel more like early April than late January

Fire danger will be high this week!

Today will feel more like early April than late January!

Highs will soar to the low 70s under sunny skies with a breezy southwesterly wind.

Lows tonight will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 60s with a lighter easterly wind.

A cold front will sweep across the state Wednesday, dropping highs to the 50s under partly cloudy skies with a breezy northeasterly wind.

Highs Thursday will only reach the upper 40s.

Thankfully, there is a chance for rain in the forecast!

Scattered showers are possible over the weekend, mainly Saturday.

Stay tuned for updates!