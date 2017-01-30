Newcomer Kam McGusty Up & Coming For OU Hoops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a freshman, Kameron McGusty has stepped into the Sooners' starting lineup and has emerged as one of the team's leading scorers.

Nikki Kay caught up with the young baller from Houston, Texas to see how he was adjusting to life in Norman, Oklahoma as a freshman in college.

"It's been pretty exciting for me too to see my friends and my family cheering me on and that's what keeps me motivated as well. I've got family that would give the world if they could. So, ever since I was young, they've been supportive no matter what the situation was. I mean I've always been good but it was never just like oh my gosh he's gonna go play... like for a while I didn't know I was going to play college basketball, I was surprised when I was getting all the offers that I did. "

"I think because we're young... we didn't have any pressure on us at all, and we realized we need the pressure because it helps us perform. As much as pressure, you know sometimes it can throw you off, we needed it. "

"We've all talked about it, we've all never been on losing teams, losing to us we take that seriously... it took a while for us to realize what we want to do versus what we need to do in order to help us win."