"Nobody has ever said a thing!" Elderly resident cited twice for yard parking problems

OKLAHOMA CITY — Violet Hill has been living in the same quiet neighborhood for decades.

Hill has a home health care provider come to her southeast Oklahoma City house three times a week to help her with things.

The health care worker parks on the street, about 30 feet from the house. Hill says there has never been a problem, until Monday morning.

Hill and her employee came out to find a $100 parking ticket on the windshield.

The car tires were apparently touching the grass.

“She has for two years parked right there. Nobody has ever said a thing,” Hill said.

It’s not the first time Hill’s home has been ticketed.

This elderly homeowner was given another ticket last week. City Code enforcement cited her for “parking on unpaved residential yard.”

Violet says the broken down car has been there “forever.”

“I’m on a fixed income. You don’t just get that kind of money to hand them every time they want to do something to you. I think the city is trying to get more money for the budget,” Hill said.

City officials say yard parking is the second most common complaint, behind tall grass.

The Action Center send NewsChannel 4 this statement:

“Not only is yard parking an eye sore, but it can quickly become a neighborhood epidemic, lowering home values. Yard parking also damages water and sewage lines, impairs drainage and can pose a fire hazard.”

The fine has been increased from $10 to $100 so violators will think twice before parking on the grass.

City officials say there will be no warnings.