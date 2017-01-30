× OHP: Motorcyclist killed in wreck was likely racing another driver

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly accident that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to the area near I-35 and Wilshire Blvd. around 1 p.m. on Saturday after witnesses reported an accident involving a motorcycle.

Witnesses told investigators that a motorcyclist was racing a black Dodge Challenger or Dodge Charger when the motorcycle hit another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Witnesses say the driver of the Dodge pulled over, looked at the wreckage and then sped off.

Now, OHP troopers are seeking information from anyone who witnessed the crash or knows the driver of the Dodge.

The driver was described as a black man in his mid-20s to 30. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap and dark jeans.

The car is described as a black Dodge Challenger or Charger with dark tinted windows and a temporary paper tag.

If you have any information on the crash, call OHP at (405) 425-2137.