Police: Crash in northwest Oklahoma City claims life of motorcyclist

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City say a wreck involving a motorcycle has claimed the life of person.

Around 3:35 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to an accident near Council Rd. and N.W. 85th St.

Investigators say a car and a motorcycle were involved in the wreck, and the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The area has been closed to traffic, so drivers will need to find an alternate route.