Police investigating alleged sexual assault at Oklahoma City high school

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a teenager may face charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at an Oklahoma City high school.

On Jan. 27, the school resource officer at Capitol Hill High School was told by the principal that a girl had been assaulted by another student in the field house.

The victim told police that she was talking with a friend when the alleged suspect grabbed her hair and began pulling her toward the field house.

The victim said that she kept telling the boy to stop, but that he pulled her into the boy’s bathroom and pushed her down on her knees.

“[Victim] said that she kept telling him no several times and said that she even told him that she would buy the [suspect] some candy and pop if he would stop,” the arrest affidavit states.

However, investigators say the alleged suspect forced the girl to perform oral sex on him before leaving.

Oklahoma City Public Schools released the following statement:

“On Friday, January 27, staff members at Capitol Hill High School were made aware of an alleged sex crime involving two students. Staff immediately contacted police and district security regarding the incident. The safety and security of OKCPS students and staff remains our top priority, and all accusations are thoroughly investigated. OKCPS is fully cooperating with law enforcement, and we request that all inquiries regarding this case be made to the Oklahoma City Police Department.”