Police searching for man accused in fatal stabbing at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing another man to death at an Oklahoma City apartment complex earlier this month.
Around 5:23 p.m. on Jan. 16, police were called to reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 10700 block of N. Western.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times inside of an apartment.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as 34-year-old Bruce Edward Ervin.
Officials announced last week that they have obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Johnathan Skyeustonas Knight on a complaint of first-degree murder in connection to Ervin’s death.
Today, authorities released pictures of Knight.
If you have any information on Knight’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately.