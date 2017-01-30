× Police searching for man accused in fatal stabbing at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing another man to death at an Oklahoma City apartment complex earlier this month.

Around 5:23 p.m. on Jan. 16, police were called to reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 10700 block of N. Western.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times inside of an apartment.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Bruce Edward Ervin.

Officials announced last week that they have obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Johnathan Skyeustonas Knight on a complaint of first-degree murder in connection to Ervin’s death.

Today, authorities released pictures of Knight.

If you have any information on Knight’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately.