“This is just not him,” Family of man accused of murdering 2 in Del City believe he’s innocent

DEL CITY, Okla. – The family of a man who is accused of murdering two people at a laundromat are speaking out, because they believe he is innocent.

“Anybody that will go kill somebody over laundry change, wow, dude, what's this world coming to?” Nekia Jackson’s dad told NewsChannel 4.

Jackson was a manager at the Laundry Station in Del City.

She and a customer, Russ Roberts, were shot and killed there over about $20 in cash.

Police believe the man responsible is 33-year-old Roshaun Jones.

"This is just not him. This is not, and I'm going to fight for him,” said Treneta Jones, Roshaun’s sister.

Roshaun has a criminal past.

He plead guilty to drug and domestic violence charges, but Treneta said he couldn’t have done this.

"I mean, I understand y'all need somebody. I understand that. I understand somebody did do this. But, please, they're ridiculing him, and he is not the person. He's not,” Treneta said.

Police told the Jones family the incident was caught on camera and they think the man in the video is Roshaun.

"I feel for the victims' families. I do. I really do, and I know he's been crying, because he knew these people, too,” Treneta said.

Roshaun is an MMA fighter, and Treneta said he is doing well financially.

"He doesn't ask anyone for anything. So, for him to have to go to a laundromat and rob them for $20, it's just not possible,” Treneta said.

She claims, while the Laundry Station is where Jones often washes his clothes, he wasn’t there that morning but was home watching one of his kids.

Now, Treneta and family members are asking for some help.

"If you know anything about who really did this, please, because this is not letting an innocent man go to jail for something that he didn't do. It's just wrong,” Treneta said.

Roshaun is facing two counts of first-degree murder charges.