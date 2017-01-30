× U.S. Conference Of Mayors registers strong support for refugees, immigrants

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Conference of Mayors top officers released a statement Monday in response to President Trump’s Executive Order issued late Friday, halting the admission of refugees or other immigrants into the United States.

The statement is by the president, Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, as well as the vice president and second vice president of the organization:

“At our June 2016 annual meeting The U.S. Conference of Mayors adopted policy recognizing our country’s “strong tradition of providing safe haven, freedom, and opportunity to refugees fleeing the world’s most dangerous and desperate situations.” That policy opposes “severely restricting the current refugee admission system” and “opposing all forms of discrimination and hate speech based on an individual’s religion and country of origin.” We believe that we must “continue to welcome Muslims as residents of the United States, and reaffirming the freedom of religion and the right to live without fear and intimidation. “ “We agree with Senators Graham and McCain that “our government has a responsibility to defend our borders, but we must do so in a way that makes us safer and upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation. It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation that President Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted. We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security.” “America’s mayors urge President Trump to reconsider the breadth of his executive order halting the admission of refugees and other immigrants to the United States. We will always be opposed to any discrimination based on race or religion and we believe the United States can protect its citizens while remaining a refuge for those seeking freedom and the opportunity for a better life through legal immigration.”

Mayors will be sharing their actions and thoughts using #MayorsStand4All.