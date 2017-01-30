U.S. Senator James Lankford: Travel ban’s consequences “not well thought out”

OKLAHOMA CITY – Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford says President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration has “unintended consequences that were not well thought out.”

The junior senator from Oklahoma said in a statement Sunday that Trump’s staff should evaluate the policy with “an eye on both security and compassion for the refugees” fleeing war and persecution.

Lankford is a Baptist minister who sits on the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. He says protecting national security and helping refugees “are not mutually exclusive” goals.

Sen. Jim Inhofe released the following statement on the executive order:

“President Trump’s executive order follows through on the promise made on the campaign trail to secure our country and protect our citizens,” Inhofe said. “This is not a Muslim ban, as the measure suspends all refugee admittance for 120 days and suspends the issuance of visas to nationals of seven specific countries for 90 days. Time and again terrorists have stated their intent to infiltrate refugee populations in order to spread their ideology and terror throughout the West, as has already happened in Europe. Furthermore, the pause on visa applicants for countries that Congress and the Department of State and Homeland Security have determined as areas of concern to national security is reasonable given the unrest and state of instability in each of those countries. President Trump’s measures are temporary and will allow for the new administration to review and strengthen our immigration programs. The administration should have delayed implementation of this order so that the agencies, airlines and foreign travelers could have prepared and made arrangements in compliance, but I am confident these issues will be addressed swiftly to reduce confusion and uncertainty. The Trump administration is comprised of well-respected experts, and it is imperative that Senate Democrats immediately allow for the confirmation of his cabinet picks so that the President’s policies are well implemented. Throughout its history, the United States has been a beacon around the world for religious freedom and has welcomed those seeking refuge from persecution; our country will continue to be that beacon.”

Rep. Tom Cole says he believes the measure will ultimately protect Americans.